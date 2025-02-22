All Aggies

No. 1 Texas A&M Baseball Stays Undefeated in Win vs. Cal Poly

After a lengthy weather delay in the eighth inning, the Texas A&M Aggies held off the Mustangs to grab their fifth consecutive win.

Aaron Raley

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies braved more weather and another slow start as they downed the Cal Poly Mustangs 4-3 Saturday afternoon.

In another cold, rainy day in College Station, it looked as if the Cal Poly Mustangs were setting up for the upset of the year in the early beginning of the 2025 season, taking an early 1-0 lead.

The Aggie bats struggled to get rolling, as inning after inning went by with the 1-0 deficit still flashing on Blue Bell Park's humungous left field scoreboard, the home crowd feverishly awaiting a plated run.

schott
Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) scores a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In the sixth inning, however, Blake Binderup came through with a double down the left field that easily scored Wyatt Henseler, and the Maroon and White were finally on the board.

The Mustangs would not give up so easily, though, as they would again take the lead with a sacrifice fly to go up 2-1.

The bottom of the seventh inning would see the Aggies battle back, as transfer Jamal George slapped a double into the left-center field gap to score Kaeden Kent and tie the contest at two.

Fast forward a few batters later, and star third baseman Gavin Grahovac took an inside pitch and drove it down the left field line to score George and Sawyer Farr as the go-ahead runs.

A weather delay due to lightning in the area would plague the eighth inning, but the Aggies held strong the rest of the game and came away with the close win.

The Aggies will now look to shut the door on the series and continue their reign at the top of the college baseball world Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.

Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

