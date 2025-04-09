Texas A&M Takes Third Consecutive Win With Run-Ruling Of Sam Houston State
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team was able to continue their hot streak into the midweek contest against the Sam Houston State Bearkats in Huntsville Tuesday night.
Still on the high of their series win against the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Aggie bats continued to wreak havoc, resulting in a 14-1 win over the Bearkats in a mercy-rule shortened contest, the Aggies' second straight game ending early in their favor after a run rule.
With the offensive onslaught, that brings the Aggie run total to 40 runs over the past three games in 24 innings, something almost unheard of from the Maroon and White when conference play began nearly a month ago.
Surprisingly, though, the Bearkats were the ones that would strike first in the game, a solo home run by right fielder Brady Christensen.
And that was all the offense that Sam Houston State could piece together.
The Aggies took the lead in the top of the third inning with RBI singles by Wyatt Henseler and Bear Harrison, which would lead into a five-run fourth inning.
Caden Sorrell drove in a run with a single to right field and Bear Harrison would drive in his second run of the day.
A sacrifice fly by Kaeden Kent would score Wyatt Henseler, increasing the Aggie lead to 5-1 before a double by Blake Binderup would bring in Sorrell and Harrison to boost the lead to 7-1 after four innings.
In the fifth inning, a combination of Terrence Kiel II's speed and a bobble by center fielder Parker Blackman saw Kiel II make it all the way back around to home, though due to the error, Kiel is still searching for his first collegiate home run.
Caden Sorrell would then double to bring home Wyatt Henseler, making the score 9-1 Texas A&M after the fifth inning.
In the sixth inning, Kaeden Kent would score on a wild pitch and would also drive in a run the following inning after a bases-loaded walk drove in Wyatt Henseler again, as part of a four-run seventh inning.
The Bearkats would go three up, three down in the bottom of the seventh inning, sealing the deal on Texas A&M's third consecutive win and second consecutive mercy ruling.
The Aggies will now get back into conference play, beginning a three-game series with the South Carolina Gamecocks starting on Thursday night.