Texas A&M Aggies vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals: How To Watch, Listen
The Texas A&M Aggies are back to work at Blue Bell Park, hosting the University of Incarnate Word Cardinals after their eventful weekend with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Every game of the Kentucky series had an exciting spectacle of the game, regardless of the score. Friday night saw the Aggies erase a five-run deficit with seven unanswered runs to defeat the Wildcats 9-7 for their first conference win on the diamond in 2025.
Saturday afternoon saw an individual accomplishment, as Jace LaViolette's seventh home run of the season put him at 57 for his career in College Station, giving "Lord Tubbington" sole possession of the all-time Texas A&M home run record, breaking a tie he held with Daylan Holt. Despite LaViolette's historical long ball, the Aggies came up short in a high-offense contest, 14-11.
Sunday afternoon's 10-5 loss for the team did not come without controversy, as Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione's handling of an SEC curfew rule, which included multiple mound visits and even what seemed like a fake argument with Eddie Newsom, the home plate umpire, did not sit well with Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley, and it even culminated in a shouting match between the two coaches.
After the weekend, the Aggies now sit one game below .500 at 13-14, 1-8 against SEC opponents. They will hope to get their defensive and bullpen kinks straightened out throughout the week and espeically in a gametime setting tonight against the Cardinals, as the Aggies will travel to Knoxville to take on the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a rematch of the 2024 College World Series, where Tony Vitello's Vols came out on top.
And the Aggies need to fix said kinks quickly, because the series against top 10 teams like the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas Longhorns, and LSU Tigers sit just around the corner.
Here are the details of how to tune into Texas A&M's midweek matchup against the Incarnate Word Cardinals:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, TX
WHEN: Tuesday, April 1, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CST
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network on ESPN
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190