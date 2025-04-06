Texas A&M Sweeps Doubleheader Against No. 1 Tennessee To Win First SEC Series of 2025
There are many questions that Texas A&M fans might have for Michael Earley and the rest of the Texas A&M baseball team based on how the 2025 season has gone so far for the team.
Saturday's doubleheader against No. 1 Tennessee rose another question, "Where has this kind of offense been against SEC teams?"
Saturday saw a revival of the Aggie baseball team like no other, not only winning game one 9-3, but also run-ruling the reigning national champions 17-6 later that evening, for their second and third conference wins of 2025, avenging their loss in the 2024 College World Series.
The offensive outburst from the Maroon and White also makes up for Friday night's forgetful opener to the weekend series, as the Aggies themselves were run-ruled and no-hit in the 10-0, seven-inning affair.
In Game 1, the Volunteers struck first with a solo home run by designated hitter Dalton Bargo, and it seemed that a repeat of Friday night's contest was set to carry over to Saturday.
But a solo home run by Caden Sorrell in the second inning proved that was not the case, scoring Texas A&M's first run of the weekend and tying the game at one.
Tennessee would score in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single by left fielder Stone Lawless, but a solo homer by Bear Harrison in the fourth inning and a two-run shot by Jace LaViolette in the fifth inning gave the Maroon and White their first lead of the weekend, making it 4-2 after five innings.
Hunter Ensley would slap a single to right field to give the Vols another run, but the Aggies would score more runs in each of the next three innings after a wild pitch scored Bear Harrison in the sixth inning, Caden Sorrell's second homer of the day in the seventh inning, and three runs in the eighth after a Terrence Kiel II double and a throwing error by the Volunteers extended the Aggie lead to 9-3, giving the Aggies their second SEC win of the season.
Justin Lamkin took his second win of the season after striking out three batters in his six innings on the mound.
Game 2, however, was all Texas A&M.
A three-run homer by Bear Harrison in the first inning and an RBI single by Caden Sorrell in the third had the Maroon and White comfortably ahead by four after three innings.
The Vols came back in the third with two runs in the third, but the fourth and fifth innings turned that one step forward into two steps back, as the Aggies smashed six home runs in the two innings alone.
In the fourth inning, Ben Royo continued his hot streak with a solo home run, which was followed by a three-run home run by Wyatt Henseler that scored Terrence Kiel II and Jace LaViolette, which was then followed by a two-run bomb by Kaeden Kent, scoring Harrison to compose a six-run fourth inning and extend the lead to 10-2.
And in the fifth inning, Ben Royo and Wyatt Henseler belted their second homers of the game and Caden Sorrell sent his third long ball of the day into the right field bleachers, putting the score at 14-3 in favor of the Ags.
The Vols would score again in the bottom of the fifth, and Hunter Ensley would again launch a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to seemingly avoid the run rule, but a two-run double by Hayden Schott in the eighth and single by Terrence Kiel II would extend the lead to 17-6, and Tony Vitello's team would lose to the Aggies for the second time in one day and become the first No. 1-ranked team to fall victim to the mercy rule since the No. 1 Texas A&M team fell to the No. 15 LSU Tigers in the 2022 SEC Tournament.
With their newfound momentum, the team will set off on their first road midweek game as they travel to Huntsville to take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats Tuesday night.
The team will still need a miracle to even be listed in the running for a regional matchup when late May comes around, but maybe it's not entirely out of the question.
And that's assuming they continue this level of production for the rest of the season.