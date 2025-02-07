"Couldn't Be Happier!" Michael Earley Opens Up On Coaching Transition
The past year has been quite a hectic one for new Texas A&M head baseball coach Michael Earley.
Earley came into the 2024 season as the hitting coach for the Maroon and White, who sported a sizzling-hot batting lineup the whole way to Omaha that included Gavin Grahovac, Jace LaViolette, and first-round 2024 MLB draft pick Braden Montgomery as the top of the card.
Not 24 hours after coming up short to the Tennessee Volunteers in the College World Series, head coach Jim Schlossnagle shocked the baseball world by announcing his signing with the Texas Longhorns to take over as their next head coach, bringing along Max Weiner, Nolan Cain, as well as Earley.
Little did Schlossnagle know, Earley had a trick up his own sleeve, and under a week later, he was named as the new head coach for the Texas A&M squad, who is the projected favorite as of now to win the College World Series.
And during his interview on the Aggie Diamond Hour, when asked how it felt to see "Texas A&M head coach" in front of his name, it was hard for him to shield his elation.
"I couldn't be happier. There are certain days where it's definitely challenging, but I've gone past a part where I'm always excited, but I'm no longer kind of like, 'Wow, this is actually happening,'" Earley said. "I feel that I've settled in many different aspects so yeah, it's cool and it's an honor to be the head of such an amazing university's baseball program."
Earley also touched on the differences of being just a hitting coach to now being everybody's coach, from constant business calls to the health of his pitchers.
"Yeah, my phone never stops ringing, and I definitely worry about pitchers way more than I ever did so that would probably be the biggest challenge for me," Earley said.
