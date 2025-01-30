Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms
Buzz Williams and the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies enjoyed quite the bounce back of a performance during their 75-68 win over the Oklahoma Sooners Tuesday night in College Station.
The team shot over 80 percent from the free throw line and had more offensive rebounds than the Sooners had total rebounds.
The lead the Aggies held throughout the victory was narrow the whole way through, typically a two- or four-point difference between the two teams, but the Aggies held their own the whole way, finding themselves back in the win column thanks to it.
But the question is now "how can they keep repeating this success?" March Madness is growing closer by the day, and the Aggies are about to find themselves in some cut-throat competition.
According to Coach Williams, it's two things mentioned above: free throws and rebounding.
And that seems to be the only way to continue their success.
"I think my answer, without being condescending, is that's literally the only recipe we can follow," Williams said. "We've tried to make a concerted effort in how we're studying and talking and watching and how we prepare for the defensive rebounding percentage. We have to bend the game mathematically on the things that you always hear me talk about."
Williams also pressed on the free throw issues, saying that was ultimately what did them in during their trip to Austin and that more free throws could've played in the team's favor.
"In Austin, we were 3-8 from the line. We're a little better shooters from the free-throw line than 37 percent, but we have to accumulate more free throws," Williams said.
The Aggies seemed to have taken that advice to heart, as they attempted 35 free throws Tuesday against the Sooners, with 29 of them finding the bottom of the net.
The Aggies will look to repeat their stats at the line and on the boards as they travel to South Carolina this Saturday.
