Wade Taylor IV Made Texas A&M Aggies History vs. Oklahoma Sooners
The Texas A&M Aggies completed a season sweep of the Oklahoma Sooners with a 75-68 win on Tuesday night, moving them to 16-5 overall on the season, and 5-3 in SEC play.
The win not only helped the Aggies bounce back after a demoralizing loss to the Texas Longhorns last weekend, but it also preserved their standing in the latest AP Top-25 Poll.
However, those were not the only accomplishments for the Aggies on Tuesday night.
According to a school release, Texas A&M star guard Wade Taylor IV made it into the record books in the win over the Sooners, becoming the first player in school history to score 1400 points and get 200-plus steals in their career.
Taylor has been a major part of the Aggies success, not just this season, but over the last few years in College Station.
"He will go down in history as one of the best players to ever play at A&M," Aggies coach Buzz Williams said in October. "He graduated in three years and will get his masters in four. Back-to-back first-team all-conference... He's like Michael Jackson, he just keeps getting better and better."
So far in the 2024-25 season, Taylor's numbers have been a bit down relative to previous seasons, with the senior averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
That said, part of the lower scoring numbers can also be attributed to a more balanace Aggie offense, that has resulted in Taylor averaging a career-best 4.6 assists per game.
Taylor will attempt to etch his name even deeper into the record books when the Aggies are back in action on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.
