Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question

After being asked why he didn't play one of his best scorers in the first half, Williams politely decided to not take any more questions.

Aaron Raley

Jan 25, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams yells out to players during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams yells out to players during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
After a second half collapse that led to a last-second loss to the Texas Longhorns, it would be understanding as to why Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams probably would not have been in the best of moods Saturday afternoon.

However, that was very evident by the end of his media availability.

At his postgame press conference, Coach Williams was asked why he decided not to play Manny Obaseki much during the second half after Obaseki had put up a team-leading 12 points in the first half, not to mention has been one of the best scorers on the team for a good chunk of this season.

Instead of getting an in-depth answer, or even some form of tongue-in-cheek answer, reporters were granted with no answer at all, as Williams simply replied, "yes sir," took a swig of water, and walked out of the media room.

For context, Williams has been known to reply "yes sir" to questions that he chooses not to answer, which leaves many wondering if something internal is happening between the coach and his player.

Jan 25, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) shoots over Texas A&M Aggies forwards Pharrel Payne (21) and Solomon Washington (9) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Obaseki has had a masterful past few games, which included playing hero for the Aggies Wednesday night against the Ole Miss Rebels, draining a three-pointer with just under 13 seconds left in the contest.

Obaseki had 13 points in 17 minutes played Saturday, going 5-8 from the field and 1-2 from beyond the arc.

Whatever this issue could be, the team and the fans will hope it is all resolved before Tuesday night when the Aggies return to College Station to host the Oklahoma Sooners, whom the Aggies were victorious against in their previous matchup.

Aaron Raley
Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

