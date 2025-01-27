Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question
After a second half collapse that led to a last-second loss to the Texas Longhorns, it would be understanding as to why Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams probably would not have been in the best of moods Saturday afternoon.
However, that was very evident by the end of his media availability.
At his postgame press conference, Coach Williams was asked why he decided not to play Manny Obaseki much during the second half after Obaseki had put up a team-leading 12 points in the first half, not to mention has been one of the best scorers on the team for a good chunk of this season.
Instead of getting an in-depth answer, or even some form of tongue-in-cheek answer, reporters were granted with no answer at all, as Williams simply replied, "yes sir," took a swig of water, and walked out of the media room.
For context, Williams has been known to reply "yes sir" to questions that he chooses not to answer, which leaves many wondering if something internal is happening between the coach and his player.
Obaseki has had a masterful past few games, which included playing hero for the Aggies Wednesday night against the Ole Miss Rebels, draining a three-pointer with just under 13 seconds left in the contest.
Obaseki had 13 points in 17 minutes played Saturday, going 5-8 from the field and 1-2 from beyond the arc.
Whatever this issue could be, the team and the fans will hope it is all resolved before Tuesday night when the Aggies return to College Station to host the Oklahoma Sooners, whom the Aggies were victorious against in their previous matchup.
