"No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners
If you watched the two games that Buzz Williams and the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball competed in last week, you most likely experienced a very wide range of emotions.
From doubt to elation in the late win against the Ole Miss Rebels and from confidence to sudden panic and straight-up heartbreak in the last-second loss to the Texas Longhorns, last week was quite a doozy for the 12th Man crowd.
And if anyone is aware of that, it's the head coach Williams.
"We saw it from both vantage points, the highs and the lows. We led for about 12 seconds in the first game, and we led the other one for the other 39 minutes and 48 seconds. I think we just failed in the opportunity we had on Saturday," Williams said.
However, if there's been one thing the Aggie team has shown it does well, it bounces back from an aching loss, and Williams doesn't expect anything different as they look to the Oklahoma Sooners Tuesday night.
"We hate how it went, but I think the response of our group I anticipate will be what it has been all year long," Williams said. "The truth about it is in this league and with the margins as thin as they are, you don't have any other choice but to respond the right way."
Williams also stressed the importance of mindset and putting emotions towards necessary elements for success.
"There's two buckets, you can give your energy to something can't control you can give it to something you can control. You decide where that energy goes," said Williams. "If we continue to give our energy and emotions to what took place on Saturday then that is a poor choice because that takes away from the energy needed to be successful."
The No. 13 Aggies host the Sooners at Reed Arena in College Station on Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.
