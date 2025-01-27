Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'maj Reed-Adams Named Among Nation's Top Run Blockers
While much of the attention will go to Marcel Reed and the passing game this offseason, the Texas A&M run game will still be important to the Aggies's success. The Aggies will need to improve their passing game which lacked consistent explosive playmakers on the outside, while also maintaining their stout run game. Both can be true and both will need to be true heading into next season.
Luckily for the Aggies, things on paper are already looking up for Texas A&M's run game. Not only will they return star running Le'Veon Moss, who after having his season cut short, still rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries. But also returns one of the top returning run-blocking offensive guards in college football.
According to Pro Football Focus, the return of Ar'maj Reed-Adams is a big one, solely based on the fact that he is the second-highest graded run blocker at offensive guard. At 82.4, he is only behind North Carolina's Willie Lampkin at 84.8.
The 82.4 run-blocking grade continues a narrative, at least via PFF's grades, that shows Reed-Adams has been much improved since transferring to College Station. During his four seasons at Kansas, the starting right guard never earned an overall grade of over 61.7 from PFF.
While playing in in every game for the Aggies last season he earned his highest-grade from PFF of his college career. In his lone season for Texas A&M Reed-Adams earned a 79.7 grade.
He will look to continue his upward trend with the Aggies next season as he returns along with four other starters along the offensive line.
