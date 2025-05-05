Details Emerge on Bucky McMillan’s Contract at Texas A&M
The Bucky McMillan era is officially underway in Aggieland — and he’s already making noise.
Since his arrival, Texas A&M basketball has hosted nine players on official visits. All nine have committed. It’s clear McMillan and his staff are not messing around.
And now, it is clear that the university's investment into McMillan was a wise decision.
Per GigEm247's Carter Karels, the details for McMillan's new contract have been revealed.
According to the report, McMillan signed a five-year, $16 million deal that runs from April 4, 2025, through March 31, 2030. He will earn a $3 million base salary in his first year, with a $100,000 increase each season. A&M will likewise pay the $850,000 buyout owed to Samford.
If A&M terminates McMillan without cause, the school would owe him 80% of his remaining base salary, along with any incentives. The buyout starts at $5 million and gradually decreases year over year.
His contract features a maximum of $850,000 in performance-based incentives per year, plus a retention bonus if he remains head coach through the first three years of his deal.
McMillan could also earn $100,000 for winning or sharing a regular-season conference title, as well as $50,000 for winning the SEC tournament.
He also has a chance to earn a variety of incentives for making and advancing in the NCAA Tournament and earning conference and coach of the year honors.
Finally, McMillan’s staff, which includes associate head coach Mitch Cole, assistants Kyle Keller, TJ Cleveland, Frank Haith, and director of operations/assistant general manager Warren Fitzpatrick, has salary pool that starts at a minimum of $2.2 million.