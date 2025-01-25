How To Watch: Texas A&M Aggies Head to Austin For Rematch vs. Texas Longhorns
Coming off of a thrilling win over the Ole Miss Rebels earlier in the week, The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to make it three in a row when they head to Austin to take on their arch-rival Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center.
This will be the second matchup in SEC play between the two teams this season, with the Aggies coming away with an easy 80-60 win in College Station earlier this month.
Zhuric Phillips led the way for the Aggies that day, scoring 18 points, while Texas A&M shot 47.4-percent from the field as a team. Meanwhile, the Aggies defense held the Horns to just 34.6 percent on the other end.
That said, the Longhorns are coming off of a big win of their own vs. No. 22 Missouri, and should have the Moody Center rocking in preparation for the matchup vs. their arch-rival Aggies.
"I have not been to (the Moody Center). But just from watching their games, it looks like it is arguably the best in the country," Aggies coach Buzz Williams said ahead of the game. "Their roster is ultra-talented. They are playing with more efficiency over the last five games."
You can check out how to watch, listen and stream the game below:
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns
RECORDS: Texas A&M (14-4, 3-2 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (15-3, 4-1 SEC)
WHEN: January 25, 1:30 pm CT
WHERE: Moody Center, Austin, Texas.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2
PLAY BY PLAY: Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw (color commentary)
RADIO: Texas A&M Radio Network, 1620 AM/94.5 FM
