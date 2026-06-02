One of Texas A&M’s biggest stars, who will be back for another season, made the list of the top 50 players returning to their programs.

The Field of 68 listed Aggies' forward Mackenzie Mgbako among the stars named, landing at No. 48.

But is that high enough?

After entering last season as one of those athletes anticipated to be a highly recruited NBA prospect with a handful of games under his belt, he had his season cut short by a fracture in his right foot that sidelined him for the rest of the year.

That hasn’t stopped him from being determined to get back on the court and get back to playing the game he truly loves. He’ll be doing so under head coach Bucky McMillan for another season after entering his name in the transfer portal from Indiana back on March 24, 2025.

After there was a change at the coaching position, he elected to offer his skills elsewhere, and Aggieland has been the perfect landing spot for him with another season to go out and take his team to the next level, a place it has never been.

The Elite Eight. The Final Four. The NCAA Men’s National Championship.

Mgbako Specialties

Nov 25, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) shoots over Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils forward Daniel Mayfield (22) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Every basketball player brings their own unique set of skills that make them useful to a squad. It comes in all types of different forms, and Mgabko brings his tall frame and excellent shooting mechanics to the floor, which is extremely intriguing.

The Franklin, New Jersey native is listed at 6-foot-9, which helps with working inside and knocking down those tough shots from mid-range and the perimeter. With that size, it makes it harder for defenders to limit efficiency and connect on those layups and dunks.

For Mgbako, he was a successful shooter when he stepped on the court last season, averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. From the field, he was a 39 percent shooter with a beautiful touch. He shot 34.3 percent from the perimeter as well and was not someone to overlook when it came to shooting from three-point range.

As a star who could get into the paint and penetrate down the lane, he drew whistles in his favor to get him to the charity stripe. When he shot at the line, he was an 88.2 percent shooter, which really helped A&M’s group in the limited action he saw.

There were only seven games he appeared in, but he made the most of them, with his 2025 season-high 19 points coming in the Mississippi Valley State contest, when he made five of his nine field goal attempts, including three 3s.

Regardless of where he stood on that list, Mgbako is going to come back strong and showcase why he was more deserving of a higher ranking than No. 48.

Watch out for that physicality, explosive verticality, and defensive consistency all on display in the ‘Bucky Ball’ system.

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