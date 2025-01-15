Texas A&M Aggies Coach Buzz Williams Deems Kentucky National Championship Contenders
The Texas A&M Aggies have had a good start to their season, but in a conference as cutthroat as the SEC is this year, good simply isn't good enough.
After falling to No. 4 Alabama 94-88 on Saturday, the Aggies lost to another of the SEC's top teams in No. 8 Kentucky 81-69 on Tuesday. A&M is now 13-4 on the season, but 2-2 in conference play with both of its losses coming against true national championship contenders.
If the Aggies want to ascend to that level, then they can learn a thing or two from their recent opponents.
“They’re good enough to win the national championship," head coach Buzz Williams said of Kentucky after the game. “… I think they play with great spirit. I think their coach has a phenomenal spirit. I think how he leads is the appropriate way, in 2025. You can tell. You can tell how they compete. You can tell how they play. You can tell by watching their huddles. You can tell how they’re in and out of substitutions.
Both Alabama and Kentucky have been among the SEC's elite for some time now. The former just made its first Final Four appearance last year, and while the latter hasn't had much postseason success over the past few years, Kentucky is one of the sport's blue bloods and first-year head coach Mark Pope has breathed new life into the program.
The Aggies kept it close with both of those teams, but in order to assert themselves as a true championship contender, they're going to have to win games like these throughout the season.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies A Finalist for Top 50 2026 Safety Recruit
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Makes Transfer Portal Decision
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Set to Visit with No. 1 Five-Star OT
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Evans Ties NFL Record in Dramatic Fashion
MORE: Washington Huskies Transfer Commits to Texas A&M Aggies