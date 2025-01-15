All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Coach Buzz Williams Deems Kentucky National Championship Contenders

The Texas A&M Aggies still have a ways to go before truly contending for a championship.

Jon Alfano

Jan 14, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Hayden Hefner (2) shoots the ball against Kentucky Wildcats forward Ansley Almonor (15) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Hayden Hefner (2) shoots the ball against Kentucky Wildcats forward Ansley Almonor (15) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies have had a good start to their season, but in a conference as cutthroat as the SEC is this year, good simply isn't good enough.

After falling to No. 4 Alabama 94-88 on Saturday, the Aggies lost to another of the SEC's top teams in No. 8 Kentucky 81-69 on Tuesday. A&M is now 13-4 on the season, but 2-2 in conference play with both of its losses coming against true national championship contenders.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams during a game against the Kentucky Wildcats
Jan 14, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams yells to his players during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

If the Aggies want to ascend to that level, then they can learn a thing or two from their recent opponents.

“They’re good enough to win the national championship," head coach Buzz Williams said of Kentucky after the game. “… I think they play with great spirit. I think their coach has a phenomenal spirit. I think how he leads is the appropriate way, in 2025. You can tell. You can tell how they compete. You can tell how they play. You can tell by watching their huddles. You can tell how they’re in and out of substitutions.

Both Alabama and Kentucky have been among the SEC's elite for some time now. The former just made its first Final Four appearance last year, and while the latter hasn't had much postseason success over the past few years, Kentucky is one of the sport's blue bloods and first-year head coach Mark Pope has breathed new life into the program.

The Aggies kept it close with both of those teams, but in order to assert themselves as a true championship contender, they're going to have to win games like these throughout the season.

