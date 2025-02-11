Texas A&M Aggies vs. Georgia Bulldogs: How to Watch & Bettings Odds
The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies are set to hit the floor at Reed Arena on Tuesday night when they welcome the Georgia Bulldogs to College Station.
The Aggies will be looking for their fourth SEC win in a row, and are coming off of a buzzer-beating win over No. 15 Missouri on Saturday.
Texas A&M stands 9-5 all-time vs. the Bulldogs, including a 5-2 record at home. The Aggies have also won five straight games in the series, and are 9-1 in their last 10 matchups.
With a win over Georgia, the Aggies would continue to make the case for a No, 1 seed in next month's NCAA Tournament, which would be a serious accomplishment considering the strength of the SEC this season.
"I think history will say that this is statistically the best league ever," Williams said of the SEC on Saturday. "Home or on the road... if you have a choice, you would prefer to be at home. All of those games seemed to happen in slow motion, similar to today's game. You do not necessarily ever think that it is over, ever. And you do not necessarily think that this possession is not the most monumental possession of this game. That was our 10th game decided by five points or less."
Check out how to watch, listen and bet the matchup between Texas A&M and Georgia below:
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Georgia Bulldogs
RECORDS: Texas A&M (18-5, 7-3 SEC) vs. Georgia (16-8, 4-7 SEC)
WHEN: February 11, 8 pm CT
WHERE: Reed Arena - Bryan-College Station, TX
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network
RADIO: Texas A&M Radio Network, 1620 AM/94.5 FM
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
Texas A&M -8.5
Money line: Texas A&M -365, Georgia +285
Over/Under: 139.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
