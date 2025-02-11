All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Georgia Bulldogs: How to Watch & Bettings Odds

The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Noah Thomasson (3)
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Noah Thomasson (3) / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies are set to hit the floor at Reed Arena on Tuesday night when they welcome the Georgia Bulldogs to College Station.

The Aggies will be looking for their fourth SEC win in a row, and are coming off of a buzzer-beating win over No. 15 Missouri on Saturday.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Missouri Tigers
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Missouri Tigers / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Texas A&M stands 9-5 all-time vs. the Bulldogs, including a 5-2 record at home. The Aggies have also won five straight games in the series, and are 9-1 in their last 10 matchups.

With a win over Georgia, the Aggies would continue to make the case for a No, 1 seed in next month's NCAA Tournament, which would be a serious accomplishment considering the strength of the SEC this season.

"I think history will say that this is statistically the best league ever," Williams said of the SEC on Saturday. "Home or on the road... if you have a choice, you would prefer to be at home. All of those games seemed to happen in slow motion, similar to today's game. You do not necessarily ever think that it is over, ever. And you do not necessarily think that this possession is not the most monumental possession of this game. That was our 10th game decided by five points or less."

Check out how to watch, listen and bet the matchup between Texas A&M and Georgia below:

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Georgia Bulldogs

RECORDS: Texas A&M (18-5, 7-3 SEC) vs. Georgia (16-8, 4-7 SEC)

WHEN: February 11, 8 pm CT

WHERE: Reed Arena - Bryan-College Station, TX

TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network

RADIO: Texas A&M Radio Network, 1620 AM/94.5 FM

BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel

Texas A&M -8.5

Money line: Texas A&M -365, Georgia +285

Over/Under: 139.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

