Former Texas A&M Aggies DC Lands NFL Job
Former Texas A&M Aggies defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci has finally secured a job in the NFL.
After spending 2024 as the defensive coordinator for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and also spending time in the same role for the Duke Blue Devils in 2023, the Baltimore Ravens announced Monday afternoon that they had hired Santucci as their new linebackers coach.
This is not the 36-year-old's first dive with coaching linebackers, however. He was the linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator for the Aggies in the 2022 season.
Santucci had drawn interest from other NFL teams and was also a top candidate to fill the DC void at Clemson.
During his time at Duke and also A&M, his defensive squads were top 25 in scoring and allowed fewer than 21 points per game.
With Georgia Tech, he led the Yellow Jackets defense to an upset over No. 4 Miami and took the Georgia Bulldogs to the limit in the regular season finale. The Georgia Tech performance earned them their first spot in the AP Top 25 rankings in nearly a decade.
Santucci is more than qualified for the position, having played linebacker himself during his time at Stony Brook from 2006 to 2009. As a senior, he was named the Big South Defensive Player of the Year.
In Baltimore, Santucci will have quite the arsenal to work with at linebacker, with the corps being led by three-time NFL All-Pro Roquan Smith and two-time Super Bowl Champion Kyle Van Noy.
As any football fan will know, the Ravens have a history of producing superstar defenders, especially at linebacker, as Hall of Famer Ray Lewis headed the Ravens defense at linebacker from 1996 to 2012, becoming the NFL's all-time leader in total tackles.
