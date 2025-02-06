Texas A&M Aggies to Host 5-Star EDGE for Official Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies are expected to host one of the best players in the 2026 class for an official visit.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Maryland five-star EDGE commit Zion Elee plans to visit College Station at some point in the future. He's also eyeing OVs with Ohio State, South Carolina, Auburn, Penn State, and of course, Maryland. Elee previously took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M on Nov. 30 in the 17-7 loss to Texas.
A product of St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, Elee is the No. 1 edge and the No. 2 overall player in the 2026 cycle, per 247Sports' rankings. He committed to Maryland on Dec. 7, a decision that will keep him close to home unless he ends up flipping. But in the world of NIL, it's "never say never" until that signature hits the dotted line.
It's possible that Elee is just taking these visits to see what the other programs have to offer, and Texas A&M could certainly use the departure of Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart to the NFL Draft as proof of what the Aggies are building on the d-line. However, there's been no reports as of now that the Terrapins are in danger of losing him.
Still, should Texas A&M somehow find a way to flip Elee, he'd immediately highlight an Aggies '26 recruiting class that features four-stars like receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, tight ends Xavier Tiller and Caleb Tafua, defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala and quarterback Helaman Casuga. The Aggies have also landed commitments from three-stars like safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
Hudson Standish of 247Sports called Elee "one of the more complete prospects in recent memory," giving the Aggies every reason to throw the NIL0-sized kitchen sink at him if that's what it takes.
"One of the more complete edge prospects in recent memory at this stage of the evaluation process ahead of his junior season," Standish wrote. ". . . Verified athletic markers are good enough to compare favorably against Top247 caliber senior edge rushers from the past two recruiting cycles."
