Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Hints at Eventual Retirement
Mike Evans has been playing football at a very high level for more than a decade now, from dominating with the Texas A&M Aggies to now being basically synonymous with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, his playing days may soon be coming to an end.
At last week's Pro Bowl Games, Evans, 31, was asked if he had any interest in playing flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the sport's Olympic debut. In response, the six-time Pro Bowler potentially shed some light on his future plans.
"This is good practice for me," Evans told reporters Saturday, per Rock Riley of the Tampa Free Press. "The Olympics, most likely I'll be retired by 2028, how many years is that? Three years, I don't know. But if I am retired, I would definitely like to play in the Olympics."
Even more than a decade into his NFL career, Evans continues to dominate. He just posted his 11th-straight season with 1000+ receiving yards - tying Jerry Rice for the longest such streak all-time - despite missing three games (basically four as he suffered his injury in the first quarter of a Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens).
Still, he'll be a month away from turning 35 when the next Summer Olympics come around, and no one knows how he'll be playing then.
For now, though, Evans' priority remains helping Tampa Bay get back to championship glory however he can. The Bucs are on their fourth offensive coordinator in four years after losing Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars and promoting Josh Grizzard to replace him, but Evans has shown he can produce regardless of the personnel around him.
