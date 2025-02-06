Texas A&M Aggies In The Running For No. 1 2026 Athlete
The Texas A&M Aggies 2026 class is already off to a tremendous start with Mike Elko and company holding the No. 3 ranked class in the nation.
However, they are far from finished, and on Wednesday evening, one of the most coveted players in the class made his intentions clear that he is interested in joining the fray.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, five-star Mount Miguel (Spring Valley, CA) athlete Brandon Arrington included the Aggies in his top-12 list of finalists alongside Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, USC, Florida State, Georgia, UCLA, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.
Arrington currently ranks as the No. 9 player in the nation, No. 1 athlete and No. 2 player in Califonia, per the 247Sports composite rankings. According to 247Sports' scouting report of Arrington, his speed is regarded among the best in the nation.
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country," wrote 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. "Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college. On the gridiron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop into a dangerous return man."
Arrington officially visited Texas A&M on Aug. 31. He's also received offers from programs like Oregon, Alabama, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami, Arkansas, and many more. The Aggies officially offered him on Jan. 31.
Should the Aggies land a commitment from Arrington, he would immediately headline a Texas A&M 2026 class that already features four-star talents like quarterback Helaman Casuga, defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, linebacker Samu Moala, and edge rusher Jordan Carter, among others.
