Texas A&M March Madness Flight Delayed By Odd Complication
The Texas A&M Aggies March Madness journey is off to a strange start.
According to reports from KBTX in Bryan-College Station, the Aggies flight to Denver has been delayed due to a gas leak near the Texas A&M Campus at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Raymond Stotzer Parkway.
As a result of the long delay, Texas A&M will now depart for the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday.
"Texas A&M men's basketball had a sendoff today and was supposed to be on its way to Denver, but a gas leak at Harvey Mitchell/Raymond Stotzer delayed the flight long enough to push the departure to Tuesday," KBTX sports director Tyler Shaw said on X.
Fortunately for the Aggies, their game at Ball Arena in Denver is set for a 6:25 pm central time tip on Thursday evening, so they will still have plenty of time to arrive at the team hotel and get prepared for their matchup against the Yale Bulldogs.
The Aggies are currently sitting as 7.5 point favorites over Yale. However, the Bulldogs are riding momentum into the game after securing their tournament berth with an Ivy League Tournament Championship win over Cornell.
As a result, as well as the trend of No. 13 seeds beating No. 4 seeds over the last few years, and their elite shooting ability, the Bulldogs are a trendy upset pick in NCAA brackets
And head coach Buzz Williams knows their in for a challenge.
"Yeah, we need to do better than we have at times (guarding the three)," Williams said Sunday. "They're top 10 [in field goal percentage]. Then we got a lot of studying to do on their personnel. Andy was pulling up their box score. They shot 20 threes today. I don't know how many they're shooting per game. Maybe they play slow if they only shot 20, or maybe it was just a slow game."
