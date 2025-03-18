All Aggies

Texas A&M March Madness Flight Delayed By Odd Complication

The Texas A&M Aggies flight to Denver has been delayed due to an odd occurrence.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams reacts to his team losing their lead against Texas
Texas A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams reacts to his team losing their lead against Texas / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies March Madness journey is off to a strange start.

According to reports from KBTX in Bryan-College Station, the Aggies flight to Denver has been delayed due to a gas leak near the Texas A&M Campus at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Raymond Stotzer Parkway.

As a result of the long delay, Texas A&M will now depart for the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams looks on during the first half against the Auburn Tigers
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams looks on during the first half against the Auburn Tigers / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"Texas A&M men's basketball had a sendoff today and was supposed to be on its way to Denver, but a gas leak at Harvey Mitchell/Raymond Stotzer delayed the flight long enough to push the departure to Tuesday," KBTX sports director Tyler Shaw said on X.

Fortunately for the Aggies, their game at Ball Arena in Denver is set for a 6:25 pm central time tip on Thursday evening, so they will still have plenty of time to arrive at the team hotel and get prepared for their matchup against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Aggies are currently sitting as 7.5 point favorites over Yale. However, the Bulldogs are riding momentum into the game after securing their tournament berth with an Ivy League Tournament Championship win over Cornell.

As a result, as well as the trend of No. 13 seeds beating No. 4 seeds over the last few years, and their elite shooting ability, the Bulldogs are a trendy upset pick in NCAA brackets

And head coach Buzz Williams knows their in for a challenge.

"Yeah, we need to do better than we have at times (guarding the three)," Williams said Sunday. "They're top 10 [in field goal percentage]. Then we got a lot of studying to do on their personnel. Andy was pulling up their box score. They shot 20 threes today. I don't know how many they're shooting per game. Maybe they play slow if they only shot 20, or maybe it was just a slow game."

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

feed

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Basketball