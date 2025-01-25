'We're All Dogs': Texas Win Pivotal as Aggies Look for More Momentum
At the podium on the eve of a second rivalry clash — this time in Austin, Texas — sat Jace Carter and a pair of dogs.
The guard had his left arm wrapped around his 4-month-old X.L. Bully, Anella, who joined him at the microphone for the entirety of his press conference. With his right, he fidgeted with the leash of his 3-year-old Pitbull-Labrador mix, Layla, sitting contently on the floor.
Both the phrase and the idea had been tossed around. In four wins and two losses to begin SEC play, the Texas A&M Aggies were playing a "comeback kid" style of basketball. It wasn't something they liked to count on, but it seemed to paint their identity. Carter's two companions helped explain that.
"We’re all dogs," he said. "Literally."
Whether it was a near-win at home against Alabama or a one-point victory over Ole Miss to conclude a contest that the Aggies spent mere seconds leading, the thought that a game was out of reach never seemed to eventuate.
That much they were OK with.
“It's just how we're raised," Carter said. "It's who we are. We want to win, so bad, and we love to compete. All of us. We love to play hard."
As unbothered as the Aggies seem to be, however, there have been shortcomings. Missed free throws and a rebounding deficiency underscored the general disarray brought on by Wade Taylor IV's three-game absence. In that span, Texas A&M logged both of its conference losses and narrowly edged the Oklahoma Sooners before Taylor made his return against LSU.
Since then, the Aggies have begun to find their way again. The result? Pressure that, according to Williams, is as manageable for the star as it is immense.
“He is the top of the scouting report, whether he misses 10 days or not," Williams said of Taylor. "That influences everybody else. He has done a tremendous job of playing to that, and I anticipate that will continue.”
So, with Taylor back in the lineup, the stage is set for the Aggies' next challenge. After knocking off the Texas Longhorns at home, they'll have to do the same on the road in order to extend their win streak to three games.
This time, Texas is favored. And it gets the high ground.
“They did a really good job of beating us in the things that we are deficient at," Williams said. "We will have to shore up a lot of that in order to have a chance there."
The Aggies have played much stronger since Taylor's return, and will likely play up to such a standard again, but whether that's enough to beat a team twice in the SEC remains to be seen. As far as the Aggies are concerned, however, they have three things to accomplish.
One is rebounding well, and the second is making free throws. Those two will be difficult. But the third thing? The Aggies have to play like dogs.
That one is likely to come a little easier.
"They are coming with a little bit (of a) different attitude than they did the first game," Carter explained. "They have familiarity with how you play. They know some of your tendencies.
"We beat them here, it is a rivalry game and you do not ever want to lose to your mirror opponent twice."
