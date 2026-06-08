3 Early Names to Know For Texas A&M's 2028 Recruiting Class

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, including capping off the season with the school's first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Despite the year ending in heartbreak, the Aggies are looking to build on that success.

For the 2027 recruiting cycle, that has already come to fruition, as head coach Mike Elko and his staff currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and have shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

With the 2028 cycle approaching quickly, and with it never being too early to make a good impression on the future classes, who are some names to know in the cycle that could be a critical piece of the recruiting cycle and potentially call College Station home?

Donald Tabron II, QB

Texas A&M Aggies recruiting target Donald Tabron with the coaching staff | Donald Tabron (@donaldtabronII on X)

Tabron is the No. 2 quarterback in the cycle and is a top 30 prospect in the 2028 class. He has one of the best pure arm talents in the group, able to place the ball wherever he wants, and flashes arm strength that makes him a complete passer at all levels of the field.

The Texas A&M Aggies On SI have spoken with Tabron before and the Aggies are clear frontrunners early on in his recruitment. He loved his time in College Station, and landing a quarterback early on in the cycle will only benefit from adding more talent when the time comes.

Kellan Hall, DL

Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko with recruiting target Kellan Hall | Kellan Hall (@KellanHbigdawg on X)

Hall is a special talent, and his recruiting ranking reflects that, as he is currently the No. 1 defensive tackle for 2028 and is the No. 3 prospect in the entire country. He causes absolute chaos along the defensive front, using a wide frame and elite burst off the line of scrimmage to dominate match-ups in the interior.

Hall is a big target for the Aggies, as he is for most other programs as well, but the Aggies are major players for him. He loves Elko and the staff, the culture, and the proof of development the program has demonstrated.

He tells the Texas A&M Aggies On SI that he is set to release his top schools list on June 19, and the Aggies are expected to make that cut, giving them a solid footing in the race for the elite talent.

Keoni Snipes, EDGE

2028 Recruit Keoni Snipes | Keoni Snipes (@_thatkidky_) on X

Snipes is one of the premier recruits in the cycle, coming in ranked as the No. 12 edge defender in the class, and a top 70 prospect in the country. It's not hard to see why that is the case either, as he currently stands at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, a massive frame that could only continue to grow as he continues aging.

He has the ideal frame and size to be a dominant edge rusher at the next level, and the Aggies have shown their ability to land some of the top edge recruits in prior classes. Snipes, could be no different, especially after a spring visit to College Station left a solid impression on him.

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