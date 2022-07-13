Aggies NFL Draft: Devon Achane 'Best Fit' in AFC East?

The Texas A&M Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher had an elite two-headed rushing attack last season.

Matching the combined speed, power, and versatility of running backs Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller was a daunting task in arguably the best conference in the country. Last season, the one-two punch combined for 358 total touches, 2,371 yards from scrimmage, and 17 total touchdowns.

But now, with Spiller in the NFL, it's Achane's show to run this fall, though the Missouri City, TX native could be well on his way to the league once he wraps up his junior season in College Station.

Achane already has NFL-ready speed, and Pro Football Focus seems to agree. The site recently released its 2023 NFL Draft Best Fit list, projecting Achane as an ideal pairing in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins, who are in desperate need of help at running back.

Here's what PFF had to say:

The fastest offense in the NFL could get even faster if they add Achane. The sheer amount of explosiveness they’d have at their disposal if they drafted Achane would be dizzying. He’s got high-end track speed and can play through contact, too, with a career average of 4.3 yards after contact per attempt.

The Dolphins had one of the worst rushing offenses in the league last season and could use a playmaker like Achane out of the backfield. Miami had the third-fewest total rushing yards (1,568) and rushing yards per game (92.2).

Miami would be getting one of the fastest prospects in the upcoming draft with Achane, who has proven versatility out of the backfield as a receiver as well. He was the Aggies' third-leading receiver last season with 24 catches for 261 yards and a score.

In an offense where the focus will be on star receiver Tyreek Hill, Achane could find his way to end zone with speed off the occasional delayed handoff or blow past a linebacker in man coverage on a wheel route.

He'll have his first chance to prove why he's one of the best running back prospects in the nation when the Aggies take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Sept. 3 in College Station.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here