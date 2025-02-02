Buzz Williams Explains Why Texas A&M's Win vs. South Carolina Was 'Unlike Any Game'
The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball got the month of February started off right, defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia Saturday night by a score of 76-72.
With the win, the Aggies grow to 6-3 against conference opponents, while the Gamecocks are still searching for their first conference win at 0-9.
The Aggies were able to shoot 70 percent from the free throw line and also improved their three-point abilities, making 11 of 23 attempted threes, led by Wade Taylor IV's seven three-pointer buckets.
The team sank nine threes in the first half, which baffled head coach Buzz Williams.
"Well, stereotypically, we don't even make nine in a game," Williams said. "I actually thought that both teams and their volume of threes in the first 10 minutes were unlike any game that either of us have had earlier in the season. I don't know what the total numbers were for the second half, but I thought that the second half was more probably how we need to play."
While Buzz praised his team for the pace of the game and long-range capabilities, he also noted how the team struggled Saturday where they shined Tuesday: offensive rebounds.
"I didn't think the shots were necessarily bad, I thought the thing that was causing us problems was that we weren't offensive rebounding," Williams said. "Some of those threes were shooting a little quicker than we typically do, but the first 10 minutes of the game were a little fast probably for how we typically play."
The Aggies will get a week of rest before hitting the road again to Missouri to face the Tigers.
