Texas A&M Aggies Hold Off South Carolina Gamecocks for Sixth SEC Win
It wasn't pretty for Buzz Williams and co., but the Texas A&M Aggies did what they needed to do to secure yet another win in the SEC.
Wade Taylor IV scored a game-hig 25 points as No. 13 Texas A&M held off the SEC-winless South Carolina Gamecocks for a 76-72 win Saturday night in Columbia. The Gamecocks fall to 0-9 in conference play.
"This is the best conference in America, so every night is going to be a fight," Taylor IV told SEC Network. "That was one of our things that we talked about pregame, is fighting another ring, because we know how good South Carolina is. They're physical, just like we are. So we want to come out here and make sure that we had body blow to body blow inside, and we came up out with the win."
Texas A&M led by as many as 13 in the first half but the Gamecocks hung around during the closing stages of the second half thanks to Collin Murray-Boyles, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. South Carolina did a nice job of keeping up with the Aggies on the glass but it was ultimately a 21-10 made free throw edge for A&M that made the difference in a game where there wasn't too much separating the two sides on the stat sheet.
Henry Coleman III added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies while Zhuric Phelps had nine points, six rebounds and three assists.
The Aggies will hit the road again before visiting the Missouri Tigers next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
