Two Texas A&M Aggies Selected in First Round of On SI's Mock Draft
Projections have been running rampant as the 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in April, as stars ranging from Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to runner-up Ashton Jeanty to quarterback Cam Ward look to start their paths to the NFL as they begin their rookie seasons.
In the multitude of draft projections, two Texas A&M defenders have seemed to get a lot of love, edge rushers Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart.
And in the latest mock draft by Sports Illustrated's On SI, that hasn't changed a bit.
The mock draft reunites Stewart with Aggie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, listing him as the Green Bay Packers' pick with the 23rd overall pick.
Stewart notched his third consecutive season of at least 1.5 sacks and also forced a fumble as well as 31 total tackles.
And for Scourton, a championship could be in his future quickly if he is drafted by the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Phildelphia Eagles, with the 32nd overall pick like On SI projects.
Scourton, who led the Big 10 in sacks in 2023 during his time with Purdue, was nothing short of phenomenal in his one-year stint with his hometown Aggies. Scourton notched 27 solo tackles, five sacks, and forced a fumble that led the Aggies to victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the final Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be from April 24-26, 2025 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI, home of the aforementioned Packers. Could they sign one of the two defenders to give Matt LaFleur two prime Aggie defensemen to work with?
