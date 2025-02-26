Texas A&M Aggies Star Shemar Stewart Answered 'Questions' at Senior Bowl
As Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart prepares to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. He feels like his status as a future first-round pick has been further helped by his performance in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Ahead of taking the field for the workouts Thursday inside Lucas Oil Stadium, Stewart spoke to the media in Indianapolis.
“I felt like the Senior Bowl gave me an opportunity to show people my ability,” Stewart said, “because they had just seen me on tape and were like, ‘Oh, he’s just big; he’s not fast.’ I went in there and answered everybody’s questions. I showed people why I should be a first-round pick.”
However, even while Stewart believes he did enough in Mobile, Alabama, to hear his name called on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. There are still those who are, skeptical of the Aggies' pass rusher. Much stems from his lackluster production during his three seasons in College Station.
The former five-star edge rusher by way of Opa Locka, Florida, has left College Station with 4.5 career sacks after three seasons. Yet, Stewart says that lack of sack production is a product of his team-first mentality rather than a lack of skill on his part.
“I wasn’t a sack-chasing warrior,” Stewart said. “I just wanted to become the best player for my team. Sometimes the stats don’t show that.”
At 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds, Stewart possesses the size, speed, and length to play off the edge in the NFL. He showed flashes of those impressive measurables in his time at A&M. And then again during his time at the Senior Bowl.
Now the question is, how much will NFL teams look his lack of sack production and will they penalize him for it? So far, at least based on mock drafts, it seems Stewart will hear his name called in the first-round despite the questions surrounding his productivity in college.
