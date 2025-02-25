Texas A&M Aggies Fall Out of Top 10 of AP Poll
Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball is hitting a point of adversity during the SEC slate as March draws closer.
The Aggies are on a two-game losing streak after losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee last week after moving up to No. 7 in the AP Poll. As a result of the two losses, Texas A&M dropped five spots to No. 12 in the latest AP Poll released Monday.
Here's the new Top 10:
No. 1 - Auburn Tigers
No. 2 - Duke Blue Devils
No. 3 - Florida Gators
No. 4 - Houston Cougars
No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 7 - St. John's Red Storm
No. 8 - Michigan State Spartans
No. 9 - Iowa State Cyclones
No. 10 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Aggies fell to 70-54 to then-No. 21 Mississippi State on Feb. 18 in Starkville before Saturday's 77-69 loss to then-No. 6 Tennessee.
Against the Bulldogs, the Aggies finished with a season low in point and shot just 35.8 percent from the field while committing 19 turnovers. It marked the largest margin of defeat for Texas A&M this season.
As for the Tennessee game, there wasn't many answers Texas A&M had for Volunteers star Chaz Lanier, who finished with a game-high 30 points on 8 of 13 shooting from 3-point range.
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams met with the media to recap the loss to Tennesee.
"They're number one defensively, but they're also number one at preventing points in the paint,"Williams said in his post-game press conference. "I was encouraged that we were able to shoot 20 free throws. They didn't get in the bonus in the first half, and so that was a good thing for us from a defensive standpoint."
The Aggies will look to end the losing streak when they host Vanderbilt on Wednesday.
