Opening Odds Released for Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns

The Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns are set for a huge rivalry rematch.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are a little over a week out from facing the Texas Longhorns  in a monstrous rivalry rematch in College Station on Nov. 30.

And according to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Aggies will enter the game as one-touchdown underdogs.

FanDuel currently has Texas as 7.5-point favorites headed into Kyle Field. The Aggies are currently 5-1 at home this season, with the lone loss coming to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the season opener. The Aggies are also 2-0 at home this season vs. ranked opponents, with wins over two top-10 teams in Missouri (9) and LSU (8).

Both Steve Sarkisian and Mike Elko have made it clear that their focus is on the task at hand before Nov. 30, but Elko might have slipped up a bit by accidentally saying the Aggies are focused on Texas instead of Auburn.

“I don’t think (our focus) an issue,” Elko said Monday. “When you’re in the situation we’re in, it’s easy to focus on the task at hand. I think those big games earlier in the year, maybe you look ahead. If we didn’t have at stake, what’s at stake, maybe you would worry about it. I think our focus is single-handedly on Texas... or, I mean Auburn right now, and locked in on what we got to get done.”

Texas and Texas A&M will kick off from Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

