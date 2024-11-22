Opening Odds Released for Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns
The Texas A&M Aggies are a little over a week out from facing the Texas Longhorns in a monstrous rivalry rematch in College Station on Nov. 30.
And according to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Aggies will enter the game as one-touchdown underdogs.
FanDuel currently has Texas as 7.5-point favorites headed into Kyle Field. The Aggies are currently 5-1 at home this season, with the lone loss coming to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the season opener. The Aggies are also 2-0 at home this season vs. ranked opponents, with wins over two top-10 teams in Missouri (9) and LSU (8).
Both Steve Sarkisian and Mike Elko have made it clear that their focus is on the task at hand before Nov. 30, but Elko might have slipped up a bit by accidentally saying the Aggies are focused on Texas instead of Auburn.
“I don’t think (our focus) an issue,” Elko said Monday. “When you’re in the situation we’re in, it’s easy to focus on the task at hand. I think those big games earlier in the year, maybe you look ahead. If we didn’t have at stake, what’s at stake, maybe you would worry about it. I think our focus is single-handedly on Texas... or, I mean Auburn right now, and locked in on what we got to get done.”
Texas and Texas A&M will kick off from Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.
