NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Myles Garrett Expected to Win After Breaking Sack Record
The NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award has felt more and more like a formality as the regular season went on, as Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett ran away with the top spot in the odds several weeks ago.
Garrett, who broke the single-season sack record on Sunday, is -20000 to win Defensive Player of the Year. Based on those odds, he has an implied probability of 99.5 percent to win the second DPOY of his career.
The Browns star finished with 23 sacks in the regular season, wrapping up Joe Burrow on Sunday to set a new single-season record. He had four games with two or more sacks this season, including a five-sack game against New England and a four-sack game against Baltimore.
With Garrett expected to win this award, here’s a quick look at the odds after the regular season and a few of the players that were in the mix behind him for the DPOY.
2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
- Myles Garrett: -20000
- Will Anderson Jr.: +15000
- Danielle Hunter: +15000
- Brian Burns: +15000
- Nik Bonitto: +20000
- Jared Verse: +30000
- Aidan Hutchinson: +30000
Myles Garrett Heavily Favored to Capture Second DPOY
This is Garrett’s award, and the odds have reflected that for the majority of the 2025 season.
Not only did the Browns star break Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt’s single-season sack record, but he tied his career-high in tackles (60) and forced three fumbles.
Cleveland may have been one of the worst teams in the AFC this season, but Garrett made the Browns worth watching every week with his relentless pursuit of the quarterback. He’s now recorded double-digit sacks in each of the last eight seasons, and he should be right back in the mix for this award in the 2026 season.
Honorable Mentions: Usually, the honorable mention section of these award stories only features a player or two, but this award is so clearly going to Garrett that nobody else really even has a case. Houston Texans pass rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. (both +15000) are tied for second in the odds for this award along with New York Giants edge rusher Brian Burns.
Denver Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto, who was third in the odds entering Week 18, sits at +20000 to win this award, rounding out the top five players in this market.
I do want to shine light on some of these players, as they had impressive regular seasons. Hunter and Anderson were key parts of the No. 1 defense (in terms of EPA/Play) in the NFL. Hunter finished the regular season with 15 sacks and three forced fumbles while Anderson racked up 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered.
Burns, who was in the mix to lead the league in sacks before Garrett hit another level, finished with 16.5 sacks for a New York team that didn’t have a ton of bright spots in 2025. The veteran pass rusher also forced three fumbles and recorded 67 tackles – the second-highest tackle mark of his career.
Lastly, Bonitto was one of the leaders of a Denver defense that picked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The young pass rusher finished with 14 sacks, two forced fumbles and 46 tackles in the regular season.
