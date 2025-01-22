Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Favorite To Become New York Jets Head Coach
After a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round this past weekend, things seem to be trending positive for Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Wednesday morning, the former Texas A&M cornerback made it known that he intends to take the head coaching job for the New York Jets, a job that Glenn has been the projected frontrunner for for a while.
Former Jets coach Robert Saleh was fired just five games into the season after compiling a 20-36 record over four years with the team, never finishing better than third in the AFC East. The Jets went 3-9 over the remaining games under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.
The Jets' 2024 season was highlighted with the midseason pickup of wide receiver Davante Adams, reuniting him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but nothing drastic ever really came of the deal.
Should Glenn be officially named head coach, it will be his first ever head coaching gig, having previously been an assistant defensive backs coach with the Cleveland Browns from 2014 to 2015 and a defensive backs coach with the New Orleans Saints from 2016 to 2020 before being named defensive coordinator of the Lions in 2021.
With the Jets, he would also get to share his defensive expertise with one of the league's best cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner, the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Not to mention, the chemistry between the Jets and Glenn is unmatched, as Glenn spent the first eight years of his professional play in New York from 1994 to 2001, being named a Pro Bowler in 1997 and 1998.
Should Glenn leave for New York, he would be the second Lions coach to depart the Motor City this week, as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was named the head coach for the Chicago Bears shortly after the divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Way-Too-Early 2025 Texas A&M Projected Defensive Depth Chart
MORE: Texas A&M Set to Land Texas Longhorns Transfer TE
MORE: 4-Star PF Sets First Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Where Does Johnny Manziel's Heisman Season Rank Amongst The All-Time Greats?
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies CB Commits to Fourth Team in Four Years