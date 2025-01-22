All Aggies

Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Favorite To Become New York Jets Head Coach

Glenn and fellow Aggie Dan Campbell led the Lions to the no. 1 seed in the NFC, coming up short against the Washington Commanders this past Saturday.

Aaron Raley

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches a replay during the first half of the 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches a replay during the first half of the 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round this past weekend, things seem to be trending positive for Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Wednesday morning, the former Texas A&M cornerback made it known that he intends to take the head coaching job for the New York Jets, a job that Glenn has been the projected frontrunner for for a while.

Former Jets coach Robert Saleh was fired just five games into the season after compiling a 20-36 record over four years with the team, never finishing better than third in the AFC East. The Jets went 3-9 over the remaining games under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

The Jets' 2024 season was highlighted with the midseason pickup of wide receiver Davante Adams, reuniting him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but nothing drastic ever really came of the deal.

dan the man
Detroit Lions Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half against the Washington Commanders of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Should Glenn be officially named head coach, it will be his first ever head coaching gig, having previously been an assistant defensive backs coach with the Cleveland Browns from 2014 to 2015 and a defensive backs coach with the New Orleans Saints from 2016 to 2020 before being named defensive coordinator of the Lions in 2021.

With the Jets, he would also get to share his defensive expertise with one of the league's best cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner, the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Not to mention, the chemistry between the Jets and Glenn is unmatched, as Glenn spent the first eight years of his professional play in New York from 1994 to 2001, being named a Pro Bowler in 1997 and 1998.

Should Glenn leave for New York, he would be the second Lions coach to depart the Motor City this week, as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was named the head coach for the Chicago Bears shortly after the divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders.

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

