Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Lands NFL Coaching Job

A former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback is headed to Sin City.

Jon Alfano

Dec 30, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterbacks Conner McQueen (14) and Jake Hubenak (7) prior to the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the 2015 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even if one's playing career doesn't work out, they can still forge a legacy for themselves as a coach.

For instance, former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner McQueen didn't see much playing time at all in college, attempting just one pass and primarily being the team's holder on field goals. Now, though, he's officially an NFL coach.

Texas A&M Aggies kicker Josh Lambo and quarterback Conner McQueen celebrate a made field goal
Nov 15, 2014; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Josh Lambo (49) and quarterback Conner McQueen (14) celebrate after Lambo kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Las Vegas Raiders have hired McQueen as their new assistant wide receivers coach. This will be McQueen's first NFL job after eight years of coaching at the collegiate level.

McQueen, 31, got his start at A&M as an offensive quality control coach in 2017. He then moved to UCLA as a graduate assistant in 2018, then an offensive assistant to Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma in 2020, and then followed him to USC in 2022.

The Klein, Texas native's big break came when he became the offensive coordinator at Incarnate Word in 2023. Incarnate Word averaged 33.6 points per game in both of McQueen's seasons at the helm, and he helped the FCS team to a 20-5 record and a Southland Conference championship this season.

Now, McQueen has a place on Pete Carroll's staff as the Raiders begin a new era. He'll work closely with wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, who has been coaching at the high school, collegiate and professional levels since 1998.

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

