Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Lands NFL Coaching Job
Even if one's playing career doesn't work out, they can still forge a legacy for themselves as a coach.
For instance, former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner McQueen didn't see much playing time at all in college, attempting just one pass and primarily being the team's holder on field goals. Now, though, he's officially an NFL coach.
According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Las Vegas Raiders have hired McQueen as their new assistant wide receivers coach. This will be McQueen's first NFL job after eight years of coaching at the collegiate level.
McQueen, 31, got his start at A&M as an offensive quality control coach in 2017. He then moved to UCLA as a graduate assistant in 2018, then an offensive assistant to Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma in 2020, and then followed him to USC in 2022.
The Klein, Texas native's big break came when he became the offensive coordinator at Incarnate Word in 2023. Incarnate Word averaged 33.6 points per game in both of McQueen's seasons at the helm, and he helped the FCS team to a 20-5 record and a Southland Conference championship this season.
Now, McQueen has a place on Pete Carroll's staff as the Raiders begin a new era. He'll work closely with wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, who has been coaching at the high school, collegiate and professional levels since 1998.
