A Complete List of Texas A&M Aggies Who Can Call Themselves 'Super Bowl Champions'
Looks like history will have to wait another year.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were unable to complete their quest for a Super Bowl "three-peat" Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 40-22 after the Chiefs were shut out in the first half in the Super Bowl for the first time with the two-time MVP at quarterback.
The victory would bring Super Bowl rings to two Aggies though, punter Braden Mann and rookie wide receiver Ainias Smith.
With the Maroon and White duo now etched in NFL history, you may wonder: which other Aggies have made to the peak of the NFL mountaintop?
Let's take a look.
Von Miller, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowls 50, LVI
The College Station fan favorite was the first Aggie to be crowned Super Bowl MVP after an incredible performance he and the Denver defense put on against a prime Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, winning 24-10.
Miller would snatch ring number two with the Los Angeles Rams after their late win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, with Matthew Stafford finding Cooper Kupp with a little over a minute in the game to deny Joe Burrow his first ring.
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV
In what would be Tom Brady's seventh and final Super Bowl win, Evans secured only one catch for 31 yards in the 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but the attention he was given by the Kansas City defense allowed for other Tampa Bay pass catchers such as Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and Antonio Brown to make the scoring plays that gave Evans his ring.
Rocky Bernard, New York Giants, Super Bowl XLVI
Bernard and the Giants denied Tom Brady a Super Bowl for the second time, winning 21-17 after a late game-winning drive by Eli Manning.
Christine Michael, Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl XLVIII
Playing as a backup to Marshawn Lynch, Michael and the Seahawks manhandled Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in the 43-8 victory.
Michael Bennett, Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl XLVIII
Bennett was on the defensive side of the Seahawks in the clobbering of the Broncos, which also housed the legendary "Legion of Boom" defense that gave Seattle back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.
Martellus Bennett, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI
After being down 28-3 at one point, Bennett was a part of the legendary comeback that Tom Brady and the Patriots mounted against the Atlanta Falcons, ultimately winning 34-28 in the first overtime in Super Bowl history.
Johnny Holland, Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl XXXI
Holland was the defensive quality control coach for Brett Favre's only Super Bowl win, a 35-21 win over the Patriots.
Armani Watts, Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LIV
Watts and the rest of the Chiefs defense held the San Francisco 49ers at bay while the offense put up a 21-point fourth quarter to give the Chiefs the 31-20 win and Patrick Mahomes' first ring.
Kevin Smith, Dallas Cowboys, Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII, XXX
Smith was a key part during the Cowboys' success in 90s, paired with Deion Sanders to form a lethal combination in the Dallas secondary. Mix in the offensive "Triplets" of quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, and wide receiver Michael Irvin, and you have the dynasty that preluded what Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have done in recent years.
Sam Adams, Baltimore Ravens, Super Bowl XXXV
With a defense that featured Adams and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, the New York Giants never stood a chance in Super Bowl XXXV, as the Ravens ran off with a 34-7 victory.
Ty Warren, New England Patriots, Super Bowls XXXVIII, XXXIX
The Bryan native was a key part of the early New England success, a defensive end that kept the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles in check, bringing rings two and three to Tom Brady and the Patriots.
John Roper, Dallas Cowboys, Super Bowl XXVIII
Roper was on the Cowboys' first championship team of the 90s, alongside Kevin Smith and the other crucial parts of the team during their reign atop the NFL.
Lee Roy Caffey, Green Bay Packers & Dallas Cowboys, Super Bowls I, II, VI
A champion in the first two Super Bowls under legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi, Caffey also played under another Canton legend in Tom Landry, bringing the Dallas Cowboys their first of five championships.
Lester Hayes, Oakland Raiders, Super Bowls XV, XVIII
The 1980 NFL Defensive Player of the Year brought two Lombardis to Oakland, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins in the two championship years.
Gary Kubiak, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Super Bowls XXIX, XXXII, XXXIII, 50
Kubiak was Steve Young's quarterback coach during the 49ers most recent Super Bowl victory, was the offensive coordinator during the Broncos back-to-back wins that sent John Elway riding off into the sunset, and was at the helm during their victory at Super Bowl 50 that saw fellow Aggie Von Miller take home Super Bowl MVP honors.
