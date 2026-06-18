Is Von Miller the Undisputed G.O.A.T. of Texas A&M Linebackers?

Texas A&M is a hub for defensive excellence and has carried on the notorious "Wrecking Crew" program for a century. One position that does not lack any talent all-time is the linebacker position, and specifically, for Aggie great Von Miller, the outside linebacker position.

Von Miller had an unbelievable career in College Station and has since gone on to do even better things in the NFL. In college, he won the 2010 Butkus Award as the best collegiate linebacker, totaling 17 sacks on the season. He finished his time in Aggieland with 33 sacks and 50.5 tackles for loss, having earned consensus All-American honors and ultimately being selected 2nd overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

It's obvious, even to the casual fans, that Von Miller is one of the greatest talents to ever come from the Aggies, especially when you take into account his NFL achievements, such as being an 8-time Pro Bowler, a 2-time Super Bowl champion, and the MVP of Super Bowl 50, just to name a few. All of his accolades strike a conversation for Miller being the best linebacker in program history, but here is our take.

Top 2, At 2

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Von Miller (40) fires up the crowd against the Baylor Bears in the third quarter at Floyd Casey Stadium. Texas A&M defeated Baylor 42-30. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Though not a winner of the Butkus award, Dat Nguyen is still the most decorated linebacker in Aggie history, and ultimately the best linebacker in Aggies' history. Still holding the spot at Texas A&M's all-time career tackles leader with 517 stops, Nguyen was the anchor of the defense for three years and won the Bednarik and Lombardi Awards in 1998.

Many will make the argument that Von Miller is better, and that is true to a degree. Considering his NFL success, he is absolutely the best Texas A&M linebacker, but he did not have a better collegiate career than Dat Nguyen. For the sake of the argument, even though Nguyen was never more than a solid role player in the NFL, because he had such an amazing three years as an Aggie, he would be given the starting position in the Texas A&M all-time list ahead of Miller.

With that being said, it is important not to sleep on Miller and everything he did for Texas A&M in the decade following Nguyen's reign, and he was the second pick in the draft for a reason. He solidified himself every day and every season as a star player and a team captain who can take a team to new heights, as he has proved time and time again in the NFL as a future Hall-of-Fame player.

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