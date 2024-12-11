Texas A&M Aggies Hosting Two SEC WR Transfers for Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies are continuing to stay busy in the transfer portal early on this offseason with no postseason to play for once again.
The Aggies are set to host a slew of transfer visitors this weekend, and it's clear that receiver is a major emphasis. Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, Texas A&M will be hosting Oklahoma transfer receiver Nic Anderson and Mississippi State transfer receiver Mario Craver for upcoming visits. Texas A&M also hosted Texas Tech transfer Micah Hudson and N.C. State receiver Kevin Concepcion recently.
Anderson is one of many Sooners to transfer out of Norman since the portal opened Monday. He dealt with injury issues this season and did not register a catch. In 2023, he finished with 38 catches, 798 yards and 10 touchdowns, which was highlighted by a game-winning touchdown grab in the win over the then-No. 3 Texas Longhorns. He had eight touchdowns during a five-game span last season.
As for Craver, he finished this season with 17 grabs for 368 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. He had a career-high five catches for 42 yards and a score in the 34-24 loss to Texas A&M in Starkville on Oct. 19.
The Aggies have now lost receivers Cyrus Allen, Jacob Bostick and Micah Tease to the portal. It's possible more could be out the door given how aggressive A&M has been at trying to lure receivers to College Station so far this offseason.
Texas A&M will face off against the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.
