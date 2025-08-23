Jahdae Walker Leading the Way for Texas A&M's Undrafted Free Agents
In March, Texas A&M wide receiver Jahdae “Alldae” Walker was uncertain about his football future.
After missing out on an NFL Combine invitation, Walker knew he had to show out at Texas A&M’s Pro Day. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash with an impressive 1.48 10-yard split, and blazing 9.51 3-cone drill. Shortly after the NFL Draft concluded, Walker received a phone call from the Chicago Bears asking him to join them as an undrafted free agent.
Out of the Aggies who went to the NFL as undrafted free agents, Walker and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Solomon DeShields have been leading the way.
Jahdae Walker’s Breakout Preseason
Before Week 1 of the preseason, Walker seemed like a long shot to make the 53-man roster. He has consistently put together game after game, making it hard to justify keeping him off the roster.
On Friday night, the Bears made the trip to Kansas City to take on rookie Texas A&M undrafted free agent Tre Watson and the Chiefs. As the Chiefs jumped out to an early 27-10 lead, Watson recorded one reception for four yards. The Bears slowly crawled their way back and cut the Kansas City lead to five with just under five minutes remaining. After getting the ball back into the red zone, Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent hit Walker with a perfectly-placed ball to take a 29-27 lead after the PAT.
While at Texas A&M, Walker started nine games and hauled in 35 receptions for 590 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed his special teams skills when he blocked a punt against Texas, nearly turning the tide of the game. Since arriving in Aggieland, special teams have been a major part of Walker’s game.
“When we went in there to introduce ourselves, I said, ‘My name is Jahdae Walker. I play wide receiver and special teams,’” Walker said after A&M’s Pro Day. “They all kind of chuckled.”
Walker’s introduction proved accurate. Right after scoring the go-ahead touchdown, Walker ran down the field on the ensuing kickoff and tackled the Chiefs’ return man to end the game and seal the victory for the Bears.
At the conclusion of the preseason, Walker finished with eight receptions, 98 yards and two touchdowns, which is tied for second in the league. It will be difficult to justify leaving Walker off the 53-man roster.
As for Watson, his four yards and single reception may not be enough to climb the ranks of a crowded tight end room.
Find out which Aggies make their respective squads on Tuesday, August 26 at 3 p.m. when the NFL rosters are cut down from 90 players to 53.