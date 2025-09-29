Johnny Manziel Offers Advice to Texas A&M Star RB
The Texas A&M Aggies are 4-0 for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Aggies are at the top of the mountain, ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Poll, and feel like world-beaters after knocking off two impressive teams in back-to-back games. A major part of the Fightin’ Farmers’ success has been star running back Le’Veon Moss and his old-school, hard-nosed running style that clears the way for A&M scores.
Five weeks into the season, Texas A&M star quarterback and party animal No. 1 Johnny Manziel offered some heartfelt advice to the star back.
Manziel to Moss
When Johnny Manziel was becoming the legend known as “Money Manziel” and “Johnny Football,” a major part of his fame was his party persona and ability to have a good time. Manziel could be found at Northgate, College Station’s bar district, what felt like any night of the week and deliver a memorable performance any Saturday.
Under Manziel, the Aggies downed No. 1 Alabama in a game that drew eyes from all over the nation, defeated Oklahoma in the 2013 Cotton Bowl and bested Duke in the 2014 Chick-Fil-A Bowl. During that time, he had his fair share of controversy.
Over the offseason, Moss found himself in the spotlight, and for a similar reason to Manziel. After an altercation at Northgate, he wound up in some legal trouble and made headlines.
He had already become a star after his impressive 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries, in addition to 141 yards on 10 receptions in just nine games in 2024. To start 2025, he is on track to beat his impressive totals from last year.
“I’ve talked to [Moss] every week,” Manziel said on an episode of Nightcap with Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe.
“What I’ve told him is, ‘listen, as good as that feels, as much as you want to go out and celebrate, learn from me, man. Learn from me and buckle down. You are in a place that we ain’t been in in 10 years, nine years. Grind it. Go back this week. Go harder. Take this, run with it, and go get better. Use the film. Use the stuff. Go to practice. Take everything you can.’”
Moss has helped lead the way for the Aggies’ 4-0 start, accounting for 307 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 54 attempts and an impressive average of 5.7 yards per carry.
“I’m in his ear every week in the most positive of ways,” Manziel added. “We’re going to enjoy this for a couple of seconds right now because it feels good, and you should enjoy it because it is a good team win. But at the end of the day, everybody in the country is waiting for A&M to be A&M of the past.”