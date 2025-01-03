LOOK: Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed 'Not Giving Up' on Noah Thomas?
While Texas A&M continues to use the transfer portal to help improve its roster, it is a two-way street. Despite the portal closing on December 28, players who participate in a later bowl game or even the College Football Playoff still have five days following their season-ending to decide whether or not they enter.
One of those decisions was made on Wednesday, at the expense of the Aggies as junior receiver Noah Thomas entered the portal. And despite reports from ON3's Pete Nakos revealing which teams are already showing interest in the Aggies's leading receiver, it doesn't seem like Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed is giving up on his top target.
Just a day after the announcement that Thomas was entering the portal, Reed reposted a picture of him and his receiver celebrating in the endzone during the Las Vegas Bowl loss to USC.
Despite the lack of a caption or any public recruiting of his teammate, Aggie fans are seemingly taking this Instagram Story post as a sign that Reed is trying to help Texas A&M keep their top receiver.
Which makes sense, considering Thomas was a bright spot in an otherwise underperforming receiver room. Thomas finished the season with a career and team-best, 574 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 receptions, which has now spurred interest from other schools.
The Aggies have already made their plans of upgrading at receiver known with the addition of three new targets via the transfer portal. So far, the Aggies have already landed Mario Craver (Mississippi State), Micah Hudson (Texas Tech), and KC Concepcion (N.C. State) through the portal.
Yet, even with the additions losing Thomas would be a big blow to the Aggies offense that was already looking to be improved on paper.
