Mario Craver Is Currently Outpacing Last year's Heisman Winner
The Texas A&M Aggies truly hit the jackpot wide receiver-wise with the NCAA transfer portal over the offseason, and it's showing in the 2025 season.
KC Concepcion and Mario Craver have already combined for more yards than Noah Thomas and Jabre Barber did last year as the WR1 and WR2, and we're only halfway through the season.
Concepcion, with his quickness and elusiveness as both a receiver and a return specialist have forced teams to keep tabs on him in multiple areas of the game, but Craver has truly taken the college football world by storm, especially with his first three games featuring him eclipsing 100 yards through the air, and even turning in a 207-yard performance against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Craver Draws Comparison To Heisman Trophy Winner Travis Hunter
Craver's production has been so remarkable that even though he only plays on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage, his stats through seven games have mirrored or surpassed those of Travis Hunter's numbers through seven games last year during his Heisman Trophy campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Through seven games in the 2025 season, Craver has recorded 714 total yards and five touchdowns, has averaged 19.1 yards per touch, and has even recorded a tackle.
Hunter through seven games in 2024 had fewer total yards (604) and yards per touches (14.7), but more touchdowns (6) and tackles (19), the tackles obviously serving to Hunter being a true two-way player at wide receiver and cornerback, a versatility that led to him narrowly winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy over Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and being drafted second overall in the 2025 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Craver, a former Mississippi State Bulldog, stuck it to his former team at the beginning of this month, recording six catches for 80 yards and also scoring a seven-yard rushing touchdown in the 31-9 routing.
The Aggie transfer currently leads the SEC in receiving yards, with 674 yards coming from 36 catches, an average of 18.7 yards, with his 86-yard touchdown against the Fighting Irish that saw him spin away from two defenders serving as the SEC's longest pass-play touchdown up to this point in the season.
Craver hasn't been taking any reps on the defensive side on the ball, so he's not a direct copy and paste of the current Jaguars rookie, but knowing that he is still capable of producing on the level of a former Heisman Trophy winner has to put a smile on the 12th Man's face.
The Maroon and White gear up for their second of three consecutive conference road games, this time coming against the No. 20 LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge Saturday night.