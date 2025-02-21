More College Football Playoff Expansion On The Horizon?
The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to make a jump in 2025 and get into the College Football Playoff. If they can accomplish what they want to accomplish in recruiting and the transfer portal, they have a shot to become a serious year in and year out contender in the very near future.
With that being said, college football may be considering making another change to the College Football Playoff.
After seeing such success with the 12-team playoff in 2024, the NCAA might be looking to add even more to it.
Heather Dinich of ESPN spoke out about the matter during an appearance on "Get Up" on Friday. She believes that college football could see more expansion coming to the playoff.
“We’re headed to major change, inevitably, at some point,” Dinich prefaced. “The question is, do they tweak the seeding for this fall? If they do, it needs to be unanimous."
She continued on, going into more detail about what would need to happen and how it could work.
"That means all 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua have to agree to it. What would it look like? It would look like the Selection Committee’s Top 12. The Top 12 teams get the top 12 seeds. The four highest-ranked teams would get the top four seeds. That’s instead of the four highest-ranked conference champions, which it was this year, and then they get the first round bye. That’s small change, in the eyes of the commissioners, for this year."
While everything mentioned so far would bring minimal changes, there is more to it that could offer the big expansion and major changes to the format.
“The big change would be in 2026 and beyond, get ready for 14 teams. Multiple sources at every level have told me that that’s the direction this is heading. The question is, are there automatic qualifiers in 2026 and beyond? The SEC and Big Ten sources have told me multiple people are in favor of four guaranteed teams each for both of those leagues. Two for the ACC, two for the Big 12, one at-large bye and one spot for that Notre Dame team if they’re ranked high enough to be included in it.”
There will be a split opinion on this idea. Some won't want to see so many guaranteed teams from the conferences listed. Others would agree that the major power conferences should have more teams.
Regardless of where anyone stands on the matter, this is just an idea at this point in time. Nothing has been officially announced, but it would not be shocking to see expansion come to the College Football Playoff at some point in the near future.
