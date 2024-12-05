New Contender Emerging for Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman?
Former five-star recruit and Texas A&M Aggies starting quarterback Conner Weigman entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday after three years with the program.
Upon his entry, Weigman immediately became one of the biggest names in the portal and will be a highly sought-after talent for any program looking for a quarterback.
And it wasn't long before the contenders began to emerge, with five teams being reported as potential suitors, per On3's Pete Nakos: Syracuse, Missouri, Iowa, Louisville, and Wisconsin.
However, it appears that list has now narrowed down to three teams, with a new contender emerging - the Houston Cougars.
"The former Texas A&M quarterback informed the coaching staff earlier this week of his plans to enter the portal," Nakos said. "Syracuse, Missouri and Houston are on the list of schools to watch for Conner Weigman, sources have told On3. Houston is roughly 40 minutes from his hometown of Cypress."
A former star at Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Weigman grew up just over 30 miles from the Houston campus. and would provide a comfortable and seamless transition to a new program.
Of course, that doesn't mean that the Cougars are necessarily run-away favorites either. Missouri and Syracuse are both in better positions as overall programs and their ability to compete would provide a potentially higher upside for Weigman.
But in Houston, he could very well provide a missing piece that could put Willie Fritz's rebuilding on the right track.
Houston finished this past season at 4-8 with a 3-6 record in the Big 12, with their offense being a major factor in their lack of success - much of which could be attributed to quarterback play.
This past season, the Cougars trotted out both Donovan Smith and Zeon Chriss at QB to similar results, with each QB throwing for over 800 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. They also had similar completion percentages as well in the mid-60s.
Weigman could help fix that instantly, and give the Cougars an a QB with elite upside and talent, while also providing himself a chance at a fresh start away from the bright lights and pressures of College Station.
It is unclear as of yet when Weigman could make his final decision. But given that quarterbacks are always at a premium in the portal, we wouldn't expect him to be on the board for long.
