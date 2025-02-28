WATCH: Shemar Stewart Turns Heads At NFL Scouting Combine
Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart has made headlines in more ways than one during the leadup to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Just yesterday, in a press conference, Stewart sent out a warning to all 32 NFL teams, threatening to "bring hell" to any team that chooses to pass on the Miami, FL native.
Thursday's events in the combine were Stewart's chance to back up his daunting words he delivered during Wednesday's press conference.
And boy, did he ever back them up.
Stewart especially turned heads with his vertical jump and broad jump, which clocked in at 40" and 10'11, respectively.
His vertical leap was higher than many of the great players that have graced the gridiron in the past 15 years, including All-Pro wide receivers Julio Jones, Davante Adams, and Odell Beckham Jr.
His broad jump ranked him in the 99th percentile in the history of the NFL Combine. Byron Jones still holds the combine record with his 12'3 performance in 2015, but for a man with Stewart's stature to jump as far as he did and as high as he did should already put fear in opposing quarterbacks.
Stewart is just the fourth player in NFL history to weigh over 260 pounds and log in a vertical jump of at least 40 inches.
It was also apparent that Stewart has been trimming down in preparations for his professional debut. Weighing in at 281 pounds before the Senior Bowl, the lineman came in a sleeker 267 pounds for his official measurement at the combine.
Stewart also showed off his speed in the 40-yard dash, posting a 4.59 time, quicker than the 4.64 that Myles Garrett displayed during the 2017 NFL Combine.
And we all know where Garrett was drafted that year.
And to cap it all off, Shemar Stewart received a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score, out of a possible 10, the third highest amongst all 1,802 defensive ends that have gone through the NFL Combine since 1987.
Do we have another Myles Garrett on our hands? After Stewart's performance Thursday, it would be understandable to believe that the answer to that is yes.
