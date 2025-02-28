Texas A&M Aggies Spring Game Confirmed Despite Rise of Transfer Portal Tampering
Nothing may say more about the rapid changes in college football than the fact that spring games may no longer be a given. Or, potentially in the near future, may no longer exist.
However, while programs across the country announce their spring games are no more, citing the rise of tampering as a culprit. The Texas A&M Aggies won't be among those without a spring game. Rather, head coach Mike Elko and co., continue to plan on having a spring game.
As confirmed by The Eagle's Alex Miller, the Aggies will kick off spring practice on March 20th. Before welcoming back their NFL Draft prospects for their Pro Day on March 27th. Then a few weeks later Texas A&M will host their annual spring game on April 19th, where kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. CT.
After a rather promising Year 1 under Elko, the Aggies will look for improvement in 2025. And whether or not Texas A&M can take the next step will largely depend on the performance of second-year starting quarterback Marcel Reed.
Reed took over for the now departed Conner Weigman as the starting quarterback for good following the 38-23 win over LSU, where he replaced Weigman mid-way through the third quarter as the Aggies were trailing the Tigers 17-7. And 134 total yards and three touchdowns later, Reed solidified himself as the guy for A&M.
Playing in just 11 games, Reed passed for 1,854 yards and 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He rushed for another 547 yards and seven touchdowns on 116 attempts.
After bringing in the nation's No. 9 recruiting class, and a transfer portal class that brought in several new receivers. Elko and the Aggies are hoping to surround Reed with enough weapons to fix a passing game that struggled for consistent explosive plays.
Fans will have their first look at the Aggies's offense in the spring game when they'll close the door on the spring and start looking forward to the start of fall camp.
