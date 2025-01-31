Texas A&M Aggies DT DJ Hicks Set for 'Larger Role' in 2025?
Much of the conversation regarding where the Texas A&M Aggies need to improve going into 2025 will revolve around the offense. There are still questions that will have to be answered defensively. This, given the fact that head coach Mike Elko is a former defensive coordinator, may give much peace of mind that any questions will be answered.
But that doesn't mean it will be easy. One of the biggest questions for the Aggies' defense next season lies up front, where they've lost three starters along the defensive line. With as many as two of those - Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton - being potential first-round picks. And while replacing Stewart and Scourton will be a tough task, so will filling the void of Shemar Turner.
The senior defensive tackle who started in all 12 games for the Aggies last season is also off to the NFL. Which is why DJ Hicks has been included in a recent article from Bleacher Report, naming former "five-star" players who are set to step into a larger role in 2025.
"Hicks has elite athleticism for a guy his size and can collapse the pocket and get after quarterbacks from the interior of the line," Bleacher Report writes. "He's the type of prospect who could have a massive first year as a starter and parlay it into an early-round draft selection."
Hicks is one of the few remaining top recruits from the then-top-ranked 2022 recruiting class. The former five-star prospect by way of Katy, Texas, will be getting his first chance to show why he was so highly rated coming out of high school.
While he is not considered a returning starter, as he steps into the role left behind by Shemar Turner. Hicks does boast experience having played in 25 games for the Aggies so far through two seasons.
As a sophomore, playing behind Turner on the interior, Hicks totaled 17 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, and 1.5 sacks.
Hicks is projected to anchor the middle of the Aggies' defensive line alongside returning starter Albert Regis. They will be joined by two new starters off the edge, both of whom will hope to fill the voids left behind by Stewart and Scourton.
