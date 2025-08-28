Packers' Jordan Love Posted Fired-Up Reaction on Instagram After Micah Parsons Trade
Packers quarterback Jordan Love is fired up. Literally.
Just moments after the Cowboys shocked the entirety of the NFL stratosphere by trading defensive sensation Micah Parsons to Green Bay, the Pack QB posted an excited reaction to his Instagram story.
Love shared ESPN's graphic of the news—a picture of Parsons photo-shopped into a green and yellow jersey—and accompanied it with three "fire" emojis.
Someone is excited.
With the move, Parsons is getting the lucrative contract he was after—to the tune of four years for $188 million and $135 guaranteed—while early reports suggest the Cowboys will receive two first-round picks and Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
We won’t have to wait long for a reunion—the Packers and Cowboys will face each other in Dallas on Sept. 28.