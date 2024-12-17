Texas A&M Aggies Closing In On Top Tight End In Transfer Portal?
Mike Elko could be zoning in on another big name currently in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Purdue tight end Max Klare, the No. 1 ranked tight end according to On3's Industry Transfer Portal Rankings, is currently considering College Station as one of his options for a new collegiate home.
Klare was recently seen in Ann Arbor visiting with the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines and is expected to meet with the Louisville Cardinals today. The tight end is also considering the Texas Longhorns in his decision.
Klare is currently ranked as the 13th best overall player in the portal, according to On3.
He was a big target for Purdue quarterback Hudson Card despite the dismal season the Boilermakers put together, playing in all 12 games and finishing with 51 receptions, 685 yards, and four touchdowns, all leading the team.
This all came after his 2023 season ended prematurely after just five games following an injury.
With the recent addition of wideout Micah Hudson, the Aggie offense is looking primed to give opposing defenses quite the struggle in 2025.
