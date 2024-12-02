Texas A&M Aggies OL Aki Ogunbiyi to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies have suffered their first roster casualty to the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, junior left guard Aki Ogunbiyi has elected to leave College Station and enter his name into the portal on Monday, ending his career in Aggieland.
The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Kempner (TX) native played in three games this season vs. McNeese, Missouri and New Mexico State.
Ogunbiyi had been with the Aggies since 2020, making his program debut vs. South Carolina, and earning the team's most improved offensive player award.
He would go on to play in eight games with four starts in 2021, ending the year as a starter. In 2022, He started in four of his six appearances before having his season cut short due to injury. In 2023, Ogunbiyi played in five games, including the Texas Bowl.
Ogunbiyi came to College Station as a consensus four-star recruit, in the 2020 class, ranking as the No. 9 offensive guard and No. 34 player in Texas per the 247 Composite ranking.
He was part of an Aggies offensive line class that included tackle Chris Morris, guards Josh Bankhead and Smart Chibuzo, and center Jordan Jefferson.
Ogunbiyi will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
