Texas A&M Aggies EDGE Transfer Enai White Finds New Home in Big Ten
Former Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Enai White was one of the first players from this year's team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month.
Now, he is one of the first to find a new home, committing to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday, Per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
White is one of nine Aggies to find a new home in the portal since the regular season concluded. He joins defensive linemen Samu Taumanupepe (Baylor), Josh Celiscar (USF) and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (South Carolina), tight end Jaden Platt (Arkansas), receivers Cyrus Allen (Cincinnati) and Micah Tease (Tulsa), quarterback Conner Weigman (Houston), linebacker Chantz Johnson (Texas State) and corner Donovan Saunders (Utah).
Originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, White was the No. 4 EDGE and No. 2 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania in 2022, per 247Sports' rankings. He received offers from programs like Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Oregon, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Michigan, LSU and many more. However, he signed with the Aggies in Dec. 2021.
As a transfer White ranks as the 295 player in the portal and the No. 30 available edge rusher, per the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking.
As a freshman in 2022, White played in seven games while posting eight total tackles (two for loss) and a pass breakup along with registering his first-career sack in an SEC loss to the Florida Gators. He tallied five total tackles and a sack in five appearances the next year in 2023 but suffered a season-ending injury before the Aggies hosted South Carolina for a 30-17 win.
The Aggies have also landed six players via the portal to replace some of their losses, with UAB QB Jacon Zeno, Auburn tight end Micah Riley, Georgia corner Julian Humphrey, texas tech and Mississippi State receivers Micah Hudson and Mario Craver, and Nebraska tight end Nate Boerkircher.
