Texas A&M Aggies In The NFL, Week 16: Garrett's Milestone, Achane's Big Day
It was a massive week for Texas A&M alumni in the NFL this past weekend. Some hit career milestones, some notched their first pick or sack, and others just flat out powered their team to victory.
Cleveland Browns star defensive end and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett became the first NFL player before the age of 29 to reach the 100-career sack mark, taking down Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to eclipse the mark, becoming the 45th player in NFL history to reach triple digits in the sack column.
Burrow would get the last laugh, however, with a highlight reel touchdown pass to Tee Higgins while Burrow was falling down, as the Bengals defeated their in-state rivals 24-6.
In the same game that Myles Garrett grabbed his 100th sack, Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson notched his first career sack, taking down Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
The Miami Dolphins knocked off the reigning NFC Champions, the San Francisco 49ers 29-17 following a masterclass in rushing by running back De'Von Achane, who went over 100 yards rushing in a game for the first time in the 2024 season.
Achane would finish with 17 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown to go along with six receptions for 70 yards, showing off his dual-threat ability in the backfield.
Speaking of masterclasses, Edgerrin Cooper and the Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth in dominant fashion in Monday Night Football, manhandling a struggling New Orleans Saints squad 34-0 in the first shutout of the NFL season.
Cooper led the team defense with 10 total tackles, eight solo, and two assisted tackles, bringing him to 45 on the season in a fantastic rookie campaign.
Mike Evans continued to draw closer to another 1,000-yard season, hauling in five passes for 69 passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell just short to the Dallas Cowboys in prime-time Sunday night, 26-24.
Nnamdi Madubuike and the Baltimore Ravens defense helped Lamar Jackson get his second career win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and also clinch a playoff berth with their 34-17 win Saturday night.
Madubuike had seven total tackles and 0.5 sacks, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey picked off Russell Wilson and took it 37 yards to the house for the pick-six to put the cherry on top of the win.
For the second week in a row, an Aggie notched their first career interception, as Carolina Panthers safety Demani Richardson picked off another former Aggie in Kyler Murray during the Panthers' 36-30 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals.
