Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans: Las Vegas Bowl Preview
Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to face off against Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans in the 2024 SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
The Aggies still had a successful enough season to secure a bowl game, despite a late-season collapse that saw them lose their final three conference games after winning their first five.
The Trojans ended their season how the Aggies started theirs, with a loss at home to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and finished the season 6-6 (4-5 against Big 10) in their first season without former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback.
This won't be USC's first time playing in Las Vegas this season, as they opened the season ranked No. 23 against the No. 13 LSU Tigers, knocking off Brian Kelly's team 27-20 after a touchdown run by running Woody Marks with eight seconds remaining left no chance for LSU to answer back.
After winning three of their first four games, the Trojans went on a three-game losing skid, which started with a 24-17 loss against the Minnesota Golden Gophers that took them from No. 11 to completely out of the AP Top 25.
The loss against Notre Dame aside, there seemed to be light at the end of the tunnel for the Trojans, who benched quarterback Miller Moss for Jayden Maiava after the loss to Washington in early November, and he promptly led them to two wins the next two weeks over Nebraska and rivals UCLA.
The Aggies and Trojans have faced off on the gridiron three times, but not since 1977. USC has been victorious during all three meetings, and the Aggies will look to secure their first win against the Trojans next Friday night.
USC Offensive Leaders
Passing: QB Jayden Maiava
2024 stats:
Maiava took over for former starter Miller Moss, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal before committing to Louisville.
Rushing: RB Jo'quavious Marks
2024 stats: 198 carries for 1,133 yards, nine touchdowns; 47 receptions for 321 yards.
Receiving: WR Makai Lemon
2024 stats: 46 receptions for 665 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensive Leaders
Tackles: LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold - 49 solo, 40 assisted, 89 total.
Interceptions: LB E. Mascarenas-Arnold, LB Mason Cobb, CB Jaylin Smith - 2 each.
Sacks: LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold - 3.0
The Aggies and Trojans kickoff from Allegiant Stadium on December 27th at 9:30 p.m.
